Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Cut by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 102,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,608. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

