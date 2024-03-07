Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.45% of Hexcel worth $79,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HXL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

