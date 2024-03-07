Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 93,406 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 834,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,406 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WNS were worth $57,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

