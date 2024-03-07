Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,926 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Eaton worth $69,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $296.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $298.39.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

