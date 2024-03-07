Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,684 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,268 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $67,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $411.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

