Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 71,124 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $54,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

