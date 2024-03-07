Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 733,787 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $59,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.6 %

EW opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,252 shares of company stock worth $17,584,319 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

