Schroder Investment Management Group Has $56.04 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 141,444 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.74% of Dolby Laboratories worth $56,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

