Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,769 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $83,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.15. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.