Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Paychex worth $51,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after purchasing an additional 328,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,975,000 after purchasing an additional 178,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

