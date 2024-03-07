Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 334,578 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,578 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $70,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after acquiring an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after acquiring an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

