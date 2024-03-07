Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,423 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.35% of VeriSign worth $72,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.05. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,760,130.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,568. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.