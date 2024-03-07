Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

