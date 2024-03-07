Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $2.74 Million Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

ARCT stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

