Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 45,822 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,822 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of uniQure worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 237.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 414,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 291,541 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 667.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

uniQure Stock Up 2.8 %

QURE opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

