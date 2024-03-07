Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74,804.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,781,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $972.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $941.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $865.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

