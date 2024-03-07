Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 21,217 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 385.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ArcBest worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB stock opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $146.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

