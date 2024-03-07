Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 13,890 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UGI by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $37.67.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

