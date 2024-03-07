Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,158 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

