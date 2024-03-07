Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

