Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Stephen Mayo Sells 3,135 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $121.00. 65,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,990,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

Read Our Latest Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.