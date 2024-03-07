SALT Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $30,839.12 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015901 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00023721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,776.68 or 1.00058697 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00152507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007679 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02386516 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $29,363.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

