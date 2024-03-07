RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after buying an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in RxSight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after buying an additional 197,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 130,694 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,275 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Down 1.4 %

RxSight stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on RXST

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $1,403,177.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $507,715.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $1,403,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,446. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RxSight Company Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.