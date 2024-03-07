Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $9.00 at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.17.

NYSE RSI opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 2,289,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,117 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

