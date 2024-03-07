Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.17.

NYSE:RSI opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 451,171 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

