Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.70. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

