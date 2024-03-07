Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Performance

RBCN opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.