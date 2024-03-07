Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.93

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 24159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.
Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
