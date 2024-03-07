Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,277 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $43,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $741.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $750.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

