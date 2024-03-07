Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,146 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Moderna worth $37,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Moderna Trading Up 2.7 %

MRNA opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,040 shares of company stock worth $11,039,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

