Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,694 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $63,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.