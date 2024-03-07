Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Prologis worth $67,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

