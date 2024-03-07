Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $71,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

