Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $71.49 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,658,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,665 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $71,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Copart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $54.84.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

