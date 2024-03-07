Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.80 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $36,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FDS opened at $464.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $487.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.68 and a 200-day moving average of $451.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.