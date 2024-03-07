Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $196.16 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

