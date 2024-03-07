Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $34,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.