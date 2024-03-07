Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 17,115 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $35,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,364,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.6% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $315,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $250.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $257.84.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

