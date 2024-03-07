Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,157,781 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157,781 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $38,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %
KMI stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
