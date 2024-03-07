Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,157,781 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157,781 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $38,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

KMI stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.