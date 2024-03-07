Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,487,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,445,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CSX were worth $660,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in CSX by 11.9% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,474,000 after buying an additional 367,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $38.09 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

