Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,754 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $480,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after acquiring an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.