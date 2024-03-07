Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,354. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

