Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 732,801 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.15% of Truist Financial worth $440,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

