Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.30% of Ecolab worth $626,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $223.42 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $227.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

