Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.84% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $408,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PNC opened at $151.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

