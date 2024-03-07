Royal Bank of Canada Has $528.25 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,739,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808,290 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $528,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

NYSE:CCI opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

