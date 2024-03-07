Royal Bank of Canada Has $515.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $515,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $338.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $343.81.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

