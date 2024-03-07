Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 384.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $545.24. 37,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,714. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.