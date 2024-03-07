Roger McDowell Sells 74,757 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £389,483.97 ($494,331.73).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

LON HSP opened at GBX 525 ($6.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £171.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,381.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.84. Hargreaves Services Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 378 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 4.44%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6,315.79%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

See Also

