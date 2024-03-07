Robert W. Baird Boosts Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $70.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

KFY opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

